SWAT - To the utter surprise of political pundits and people in Swat valley, various political parties who openly criticize each other, have made alliances in number of areas to jointly field their candidates in the local bodies’ elections.

The information gathered by this scribe reveals that some of diehard candidates and activists of PNP, PPPP, QWP, PTI, JI, JUI-F, JUI-Nazriyati and ANP have entered into agreements with each other to contest the elections with the support of PTI and even JI.

It was also noticed that out of three main union councils of Mingora city, JI and JUI-F have announced their alliance in union council Koza Bandai, PTI and JUI-Nazriyati are supporting each other on overall district level, JI and QWP coalition in union council Bunr, JI and PTI coalition in Kalam union council, Pukhtunkhwa National Party (PNP) with JI while JI, JUI-F, PPPP and ANP have also made coalition with some independent candidates at different areas of the district.

“A questions arises if the political parties leaders and candidates are claiming in electioneering that they are committed only for our welfare, then why they have changed their political agenda and entered into alliances under the garb of local arraignments,” asked by Abdul Kabir, an old political worker of Swat.

They are making coalition with other parties to win seats in a large number. Are the parties’ leaders and candidates doing this all for their own interest? If yes, then why they are playing with the sentiments of the general public, remarked Kalimullah, another political activist of the area. It may be noted here that at presently 216 political parties are registered with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which during the electioneering of general and local government elections are striving for the betterment of common people and to resolve their miseries and provide them basic amenities. However, ground realities don’t match with their tall claims at least in Swat. Likewise, almost all the political parties including Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) not only criticize each other but also announce manifestoes in general elections for bringing change in the socioeconomic life of the people. Leaders of these political parties resort to many tactics for getting more votes and seats for making government.

However, after coming into power, majority of their elected representatives disappear from the scene and never bother to resolve the problems of their electorates. “Now once again we are witnessing the same pattern of making hollow slogans and false promises to resolve all of our problems after winning the LB elections,” commented Yasin Akbar, a leading social worker of the area. In any case, the election activity has started gaining momentum and all the areas are decorated with countless banners, posters, pamphlets, flags and posters, while some of the candidates are launching door to door campaign.

A number of candidates are also making hectic efforts to win the tickets of their respective parties. It is apprehended that in these elections, those who will not get tickets are determined to contest election by all means and it would lead to grouping among the political parties and will further weaken their organizational discipline which is already at the lowest ebb.