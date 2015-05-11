Islamabad: After several officers were promoted to grade 22, authorities were considering giving the PEMRA Chairman portfolio to Syed Imran Gardezi, who is currently working on a senior position in the ministry of information.



Sources said that as soon as the Establishment Division will issue a notification of the promoted officers, Gardezi will be offered the PEMRA chief’s portfolio after seeking formal approval from the prime minister.



Gardezi, who is currently working as Director-General Radio Pakistan, is being considered the most suitable officer to head PEMRA, whose performance in implementing its laws is being called into question.



The sources said that Gardezi has served on various senior positions while also serving as press attaché in Pakistani missions abroad and he keeps a good track-record.