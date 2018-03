LAHORE: A Contingent of Pakistan Army left for Sudan today to replace the troops there on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission.

202 soldiers left to take part in UN’s Mission in Sudan. Brigadier Riaz Ahmed saw them off at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The Brigadier advised the troops to help better Pakistan’s image by putting up sincere efforts for betterment of the people there.

Pakistan takes part in different peacekeeping missions of the United Nations across the world.