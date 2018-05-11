Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches in the Thursday’s National Assembly session also discussed the word ‘aliens’ in addition to their political-cum-budget related speeches.

In the over six-hour long debate, most of the MNAs in their speeches mostly preferred to discuss political matters of the country, besides criticising and appreciating the budgetary proposals.

Not a single MNA from any political party uttered a word about the prime minister’s proposal to form a special committee to summon the NAB chairman over the recent allegations of money-laundering against Nawaz Sharif.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mehmood Achakzai warned that the country was passing through a very difficult time. He said that everyone has to respect the constitution of the country, proposing to hold a grand jirga of judges, generals, politicians, journalists to discuss important matters aimed to pull the country out of the existing crisis. He feared that Daesh (ISIS) has lost the war in Syria and now these forces are making inroads into Pakistan.

About judiciary, the PkMAP chief that said he was in favour of free judiciary and dispensation of justice in the country. “But is it justice to only focus on Nawaz Sharif...Wants to make another Bhutto-like case in the country,” he questioned. He said: “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being sent behind the bars and his daughter would start protest campaign in the country. I will support her in her protest in the country,” he remarked.

About FATA, he said, thousands of people were killed in the tribal belt. “What do you expect out of it other than the Manzoor Pashteen’s Movement,” he said and cautioned that the movement should not be tackled wrongly as it could be dangerous.

With the onset of proceedings, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq issued ruling in the house that a letter should be written to the judiciary to tell it about the concerns of the house over the proceedings of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case, which has been pending for the last one decade. “There has already been delay in the proceeding of the trial so letter should be written in this context,” he said.

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, taking the floor, pointed out recent release of the accused in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case. Other members mostly from PPP-P also lauded the efforts and sacrifices of Benazir Bhutto for democracy.

PPP-P’s Aijaz Jhakrani blamed the PML-N for making the parliament weak. “Because of your (government) deeds such kind of decisions are coming,” he said, demanding the PML-N to explain about ‘aliens’. “After May 31, other aliens will also be seen in the country. “Prime Minister will also be from alien...Imran Khan will not become Prime Minister of the country,” he said, adding if parliament will be weak then aliens will ‘automatically’ come.

“Finance Minister is himself an alien and he was recently chosen to present the federal budget,” he remarked. “My party was not in favour of presenting the sixth budget by the PML-N government,” he said, mentioning that this government should have to present budget for only four months.

Another PPP-P’s MNA Nafeesa Shah raised concerns that recently five accused in Benazir Bhutto’s case were released. She said that Benazir Bhutto has done a lot for the country. “You (PML-N government) have removed her picture from the BISP programme in reward,” she said and strongly criticised former minister Khwaja Asif and minister Abid Sher Ali for using derogatory language against the women lawmakers.

ANP’s senior MNA Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that ten per cent increase in salaries of the government servants was insufficient as it should be twenty per cent. Mian Abdul Manan from treasury benches lauded the budgetary proposals presented by the government in its sixth budget.

Earlier, a bill to further amend Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Acts, 1973 was introduced in the house. The bill is seeking holding elections on one date of Provincial Bar Councils and Islamabad Bar Council.

The statement of object and reason of the bill says: ”the seats of members of the Punjab Bar Council are required to be divided amongst old and new created districts. A new provision of passing an assessment test by law graduate for enrolment as an advocate is being added to ensure intake of quality lawyers in the provision. Similarly, the role of Pakistan Bar Council in awareness, promotion and enforcement of human rights is being strengthened, stated ‘statement of objects and reasons of the bill”.