COPENHAGEN - Danish painter Per Kirkeby, one of the most influential European artists of the post-war period, has died aged 79, according to his gallery. Widely known as a sculptor, filmmaker and an author whose work focused on landscapes, light and colour, Kirkeby died on Wednesday in the city of his birth Copenhagen, the London-based Michael Werner Gallery announced in a statement. “Over his career of five decades he developed a personal palette and vocabulary of images derived primarily from observations of the natural world,” it said.