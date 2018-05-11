Share:

Islamabad - National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua has said that peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for regional peace.

Addressing a seminar titled "Peace a dividend for development and stability in Afghanistan,” on Thursday, he said that the peace offer by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Taliban was a good sign for the peace process in the war-torn country.

The advisor invited Afghanistan to join Pakistan in projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and China's One-Belt, One-Road initiative.

He said that if Pakistan and Afghanistan work together, both could become massive trade corridors.

He said that Pakistan and Kabul have been living as brothers. About 50,000 to 60,000 people commute across the border on a daily basis, Janjua said.

Pakistan, he said, cared about Afghans. He said that Taliban were fighting to free themselves from the clutches of foreign forces.

Answering a question regarding Pakistan's relations with India, the security advisor said that India has defeated bilateralism by showing reluctance for dialogue.

“Pakistan and India will ultimately destroy each other if they are going to coexist as enemies,” he said.

He said that it was for the two countries to ponder upon if they were to live forever as enemies. If this is the case, then the two will ultimately destroy each other.

“The two neighbours need to go beyond their bitter past and proceed towards peace since war is not the answer to every dispute. The generations to come will contemplate on this and derive a solution to resolve the standoff,” he said.

Janjua condemned the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, saying India’s stubbornness did not allow diplomacy to yield the desired results. He said that even the countries at war communicate and that was why Pakistan and India were in contact.

Janjua said that hostile forces plotted to turn Pakistan into an alley and enlist it among the countries posing threat to the rest of the world. “However, Pakistan has sacrificed 60,000 lives and today, the security situation is far better than the past,” he said adding that Karachi was in the grip of chaos and extortion but “now the law and order situation has significantly improved there”.