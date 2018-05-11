Share:

LAHORE - Spark a Buzz, a fashion and lifestyle exhibition, will take place at Faletti’s Hotel on June 2 and 3.

It is a great platform to meet and greet some of the biggest designers and lifestyle brands of the country along with the rising talent from the fashion industry in Pakistan.

The exhibition is a huge platform for consumers to shop from and interact with over 50 fashion and lifestyle brands.

The exhibition will bring shopping enthusiasts under one roof for their Eid shopping. Participants range from bridal wear to luxury prêt, lawn, jewellery, interiors, food, children’s wear and even menswear. This show is one of its kind and beyond any doubt will make a stamp this year, particularly for those needed to look for Eid and refresh their late spring closet.

‘Spark a Buzz’ is still open for registrations and sponsorship. It’s a family Eid shopping festival open to all the public.