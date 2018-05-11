Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the footsteps of the dissident lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from South Punjab, who had jumped the ship, three more lawmakers belonging to the ruling party on Thursday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-N’s Member National Assembly from Gujranwala Rana Umer Nazir met with PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and announced to join the party. Nazir’s father and former MNA Rana Nazir was also present who also announced to join the PTI.

Similarly, PML-N MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj from Khanewal and PML-N MPA Abdul Razzaq Khan Niazi also announced to join the PTI during a meeting with Khan.

A statement issued by the PTI’s central media department said that all the leaders reposed confidence in the leadership of Khan.