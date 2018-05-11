Share:

MULTAN - The PML-N is all set to hold a public meeting at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Friday (today) while former N League president Javed Hashmi is likely to re-join the party at the meeting.

As the arrangements for the event has been finalized, the meeting will be addressed by PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz besides other local leaders. Party sources disclosed that Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was also likely to re-join the party.

The public meeting will begin at 6:00 pm with the speeches of local leaders. Mian Nawaz Sharif is likely to reach at the pandal after 7:00 pm. N sources said that 20,000 chairs had been set at the placed at the venue.

Meanwhile, the district administration and law enforcing agencies have beefed up security in Multan in general and around the jalsa venue in particular. Heavy police contingents have been deployed at Qila Qasim Bagh and the venue is being inspected by the bomb disposal squads.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that interfaith harmony is the most important need of society. He said adding that the role of minorities in progress, prosperity and security of Pakistan cannot be undermined.

Talking to a delegation of Christian community here on Thursday, he said that intolerance caused unrest in the society. He said that the PTI respected Christians and recognised their active role for promotion of peace in the society. He declared that the PTI would bring reforms in many areas after coming to power and offer full rights to the minorities. “We’ll offer equal opportunities to the minorities,” he added.