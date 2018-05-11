Share:

MIRPUR [AJK] - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the government did not want to impose restrictions on the positive use of social media but there were some red lines to separate right use of social media from wrong.

Addressing a meeting of the officials of administration and police at Kashmir House on Tuesday, he said social media would not be left unbridled. He directed the officials to take action against those found committing cybercrimes with impunity. He ordered the administration to keep their focus on protection and safety of the people living along the Line of Control and maintaining the law and order in their areas.

The phase of establishing village defence committees along the Line of Control would be completed in consultation with Pak Army, he added. He said establishing village defence committees and taking other protective measures, including timely relief to the victims of Indian firing is priority of the government and no negligence in this respect would be acceptable.

The prime minister went on to say that the administrative officers performing well would be encouraged and appreciated while there will be zero tolerance on underperformance or poor performance.

The prime minister also directed the police to post educated, trained and well-behaved police personnel at all entry and exit points linking Pakistan to Azad Kashmir to facilitate the tourists and other intending visitors to the state.

He also gave directives for strict implementation of traffic laws in order to minimise road accidents and crackdown on the drug paddlers without considering any fear or favour.

Earlier, AJK PM made a call to the son of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and inquired after his health. He prayed for the early recovery of the Interior Minister.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Dr Ejaz Munir, Inspector General Police, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Commissioners of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch Divisions besides Deputy Commissioners, DIGs and SSPs of different districts.