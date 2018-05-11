Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan disabled cricket association (PDCA) Thursday announced 16-member national team to feature in a tri-series being played in England from July 8 to 13.

Former first class cricketer Iqbal Imam, who is also chief selector of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA), announced the team after the approval of former Pakistan captain and PDCA president Rashid Latif.

Speaking at a news conference at the PCB Regional Academy, National Stadium in connection with Pakistan team’s participation in the Tri-series, Iqbal said: “The selection of the national team was very difficult because we had a number of talented players who performed exceptionally at domestic and international levels. The selection was done after players took part in the three-day trials camp in Rawalpindi stadium, supervised by head coach Sabih Azhar, along with Iqbal Imam, member selection committee M Jawed, Javed Asraf and PDCA secretary Amir-ud-din Ansari.

The chief selector expressed his confidence in the selected players and claimed that it is ‘balanced’ side and can win the tri- series. "There are both spinners and fast bowlers in the squad," he said and added: "We will take a strong middle order with openers in the T20 format. Nihar Alam will lead the team in the tri-nation event.”

The PDCA also named four-reserve players and eight team officials with former first class cricketer Sabih Azhar as head coach. Pakistan disabled cricketers’ two-day conditioning camp will be held at the PCB Regional Academy from May 12 to 13, while the training camp will be held after Eid and the team will leave for England on July 5.

Bangladesh will take on England in the opening match on July 8, while Pakistan will play their opening match against Bangladesh on July 9 and against England on July 10. England will play against Bangladesh July 11.

Amir-ud-din thanked the PCB for providing lodging, practice matches and camp facilities at the PCB Regional Academy National Stadium. He also thanked former Pakistan captain and PDCA president Rashid Latif, who supported and promoted the disabled cricketers from the beginning.

SQUAD: Nihar Alam (capt), Jahanzeb Tiwana (vc), Hasnain Alam, Arif Masih, Saif Ullah (wk), M Shahbaz, Wajid Alam, Majid Hussain, Rehan Ghani Mirza, Abdullah Ejaz, Waqaf Shah, Malik Kashif, Matloob Qureshi, M Haris, Sher Ali, Farhan Saeed. Reserve players: Abdullah Khan, Adil Abbasi, Zubair Saleem and Rao Javed. Team officials: Amiruddin Ansari (manager), Sabih Azhar (head coach), Iqbal Imam (batting coach), M Javed (bowling coach), Noman Palekar (team doctor), Rashid Qureshi (trainer), Ali Christian (analyst) and M Nizam (media manager).