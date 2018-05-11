Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has urged the government to take into confidence all the stakeholders including the value-added textile sector on formation as well as the implementation of the federal budget.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PRGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin stressed the need for taking all real stakeholders onboard in finalisation of all trade and industrial policies. He said that PRGMEA from the very beginning held the stance that the implementation of policies without taking all the stakeholders onboard will not be fruitful.

He criticized the PM for holding a meeting with the textile sector representatives recently to discuss the post-budget scenario, but it was missing by the apparel industry representation.

"Therefore, PRGMEA delegation would like to meet the PM at his office on urgent basis to highlight the concerns of apparel sector and to find out the ways and means for enhancing the export," he said.

He said that PRGMEA is the main stakeholder of the apparel sector. And apparel industry is playing a pivotal role in foreign exchange earnings and generating large employment in the whole textile chain and exporting up to $5 billion textile products.

He said that the government should be fully interactive with all stakeholders before formulation and legislation of its policies.