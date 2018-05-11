Share:

KHAIRPUR - A labourer died when a trailer collided with a tractor at National Highway on Thursday. According to police, Altaf Ali died on the spot when a trailer collided with a tractor at National Highway.

Drib Mehar Shah police shifted the body to GIMS Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs. Police arrested trailer driver and did not register the case of incident till the filing of the news. Meanwhile, a drowned body of Abdul Razak was found from Abul canal near Drib Mehar Shah on Thursday. Abdul’s relatives staged a protest and demanded registration of an FIR against culprits.

Another incident, a 7-year-boy Sagar Suraj was drowned in Faiz Nahar canal near Zafarabad on Thursday.

His body was recovered and shifted to the civil hospital for autopsy and later handed over to his heirs.