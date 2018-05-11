Share:

KARACHI - The two-day first international conference on “Management, Business and Leadership with Major Theme-University-Industry Nexus” started at a local hotel on Thursday. The moot was organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU chaired the inaugural session. Besides the national, the experts and academicians of USA, European countries and Sri Lanka also attended the event.

Addressing the International conference, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU said that universities and industries can serve the nation specially its underprivileged class by conducting researches on social, educational, health and gender issues of common folk. He said that universities have intellectual capital, which must be capitalised for research that should be based on the issues, problems, sufferings and also on the welfare of common men.

“Research should not be for the sake of research, but it must be for the interests of the country and its masses,” Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said and added that industries should cooperate and collaborate with the universities to resolve the problems of poverty and unemployment from the country.

Dr Shaikh said that poverty and unemployment are big problems of our country that can be addressed by doing proper research work on it and then finding their solution.

Dr Jo-Ann Rolle, Dean, School of Business at Medgar Evers College, The City University of New York (CUNY), USA in her paper said that the world of global business is difference. There is diversity of cultures, skills, discipline and diversity of needs. Thus, she said we must find ways to surround ourselves with difference so that we understand the different prisms of opportunity.

Dr Dalia Streimikiene of Vilnius University, Lithuania, in her presentation on Sustainable Development said that the governments should find out long lasting balance between social, economic and environmental aspects with the help of different dimensions. She was of the view that poverty must be eradicated for sustainable development of any country.

Dr Asoka Jinadasa of Intrinsic Leadership Academy, Sri Lanka while talking on the leadership said that there is no framework of leadership. Today’s leadership is better than the leadership of 2008, when global economic meltdown had jolted whole globe and companies went bankrupt. This is why we have learnt the lessons from it, in the last ten years.

Later on three Technical Sessions were held on the subjects of Marketing in the Digital Age: A Perpetual Evolutionary Process, Efficacy of HR Practices in Modern Pakistani Organizations and Studies on Key Financial and Economic Deliverables in Pakistan.