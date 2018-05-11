Share:

KARACHI - The provincial government Thursday raised development fund for the provincial projects by 20 percent (Rs 69.9 billion) and raised the estimated outlay of the uplift projects across the province from Rs 274 billion in the outgoing year to Rs 343.90 billion for next fiscal year.

According to the provincial public sector development programme - which is only authorised to be utilised for three months - out of the total amount sanctioned Rs282 billion will be funded from provincial budget, Rs46.894 billion from Foreign Projects Assistance (FPA) and Rs15.02 billion by federal government under PSDP.

The provincial development budget includes Rs252.0 billion for provincial ADP 2018-19 out of which Rs202.0 billion being 80% has been allocated for Rs2,226 on-going schemes, whereas new schemes of all departments will be accommodated under the block provision of Rs50.00 billion. A 20 percent of the development budget is also earmarked separately as block allocation for new schemes to be decided by next government for all sectors in ADP 2018-19. In addition, Rs30.00 billion has been allocated for district ADP 2018-19.

Giving details of the expenditure of the last development budget, the chief minister said that it was for the first time that the provincial development budget had crossed the expenditure of Rs200 billion before the end of the fiscal year and the last time it happened was in 2013-14 in Qaim Ali Shah tenure when the expenditure crossed Rs200 billion at the end of fiscal year.

“This shows our commitment towards the development of the province,” he said this during the budget speech at the floor of the house. As per the details given in the provincial PSDP, the government allocated Rs27.398 billion for the education related development projects including Rs18 billion for school education, Rs5 billion for college education, Rs200 million for special education, Rs958.5 million for STEVTA and Rs3.2 billion for universities and boards.

The provincial government allocated a total of Rs14.835 billion for uplift projects in health department including Rs1.4 billion and Rs6.56 billion for teaching hospitals and other hospitals respectively, Rs1.039 for medical education, Rs861 million for nutrition projects, Rs3.945 for preventive programmes and Rs1.6 billion for foreign aided projects.

The minorities, which the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership claims of giving top priority, has been allocated an amount of Rs1.5 billion for the development projects in the minorities department including renovation, construction and repair of temples, churches and other minority places.

The most projected projects of the incumbent government for next election campaign in Karachi are the mega projects for the city and an amount of Rs7.30 billion was earmarked for them in next year plan, which is low as compared to the last year in which Rs10 billion were earmarked for the projects.

The chief minister in his speech has emphasised on prioritising the projects for the sewerage and water supply in the next fiscal year. The two main projects of water supply and sewerage in Karachi are K-IV and S-III projects.

The government allocated an amount of Rs3 billion for S-III sewerage project and Rs4.26 billion for K-IV bulk water supply project for the Karachi.

A project for construction of a dam named Nai Gaj Dam project is also included in the development budget with a total cost of Rs46 billion and share of Rs1.8 billion share of the provincial government. The government had allocated a budget of Rs188 million for the project next year. Establishment of Five Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for industrial areas of Karachi including laying of interceptor sewers was also included in the budget and amount of Rs2 billion was earmarked for it for next year.

Rs28.4 billion were earmarked for local government including Rs12.18 billion for water supply and sanitation projects and Rs1.7 billion for Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

An amount of Rs1.830 billion was allocated for the construction of the Sindh Parliamentarian residences in Karachi while only Rs64.513 million were allocated for governor house.

Rs7.433 billion were earmarked for the transport department projects including drivers training school, bus terminals, construction of BRTS Orange Line and Red Line, up-gradation of traffic signals, revival of Karachi Circular Railway and other projects across the province.

The women development projects were given Rs250 million that included implementation of Gender Reforms Action Plan, working hostel at IBA, three day care centres and women complaint cells in different parts of the province.

Rs374.440 million were allocated for energy sector programmes including Bio Gas Plants (Pilot Demonstration) with Rs20 million, Electrification of Primary Health Facilities Through Solar PV Technology with an allocation of Rs354 million.

The information science and technology projects were allocated an amount of Rs500 million which included installation of security surveillance cameras at worship places of minorities with an allocation of Rs50 million, Wi-Fi facility in public sector universities of Sindh through National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), implementation of E-governance in Livestock Department and other projects.