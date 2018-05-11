Share:

Pakistan throughout its history has been passing through grave crises, but the main problem that is hindering progress is adverse civil-military relations. Pakistan has witnessed three Martial Laws since her birth in 1947. The first martial law (1958–1971) was culminated in the disintegration of Pakistan; the second martial law (1977–1988) was culminated in extremism, sectarianism and rigidity in the Pakistani nation, and Indian occupation of 70% of the Siachen glacier; and the third martial law (1999–2008) was culminated in the terrorism and load shedding (Pakistan became third most dangerous country in the world during the third martial law). Besides, Pakistan loses billions every year in result of the anarchy as a result of adverse civil-military relations.

OBAIDULLAH JAVAID,

Karachi, April 20.