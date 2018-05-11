Share:

MIRPUR [AJK] - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon United States of America to immediately move for getting the much-delayed Kashmir issue settled through its affective and sincere diplomatic role under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The AJK president, who is visiting Washington DC and New York, expressed these views in a meeting with the American and Pakistani media at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, says a message released to the media here on Thursday.

Masood Khan briefed the media on the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudry was also present on the occasion.

The AJK President in his remarks strongly condemned the continuing use of brutal and indiscriminate force by the Indian occupation forces resulting in killing and maiming of Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). In this regard, he referred to the fresh wave of atrocities in which 14 Kashmiris have been martyred in the last four days alone.

He highlighted the pattern in these atrocities which deliberately targeted young innocent and unarmed Kashmiris staging peaceful protest for their right to self-determination and against the long illegal and inhumane Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

He underscored that despite 70 years of unspeakable oppression, India will never be able to break their will. Likewise, India will not succeed in misleading the world community through its malicious propaganda campaign painting the just, legitimate and indigenous Kashmiri struggle for their self-determination as “terrorism”. If there is any element of terrorism in Kashmir, it is the Indian state terrorism, he said. He expressed concern over India’s intransigence to engage in a dialogue on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris were heartened by the US engagement with North Korea and the possibility of rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, he urged the US and the international community play a constructive diplomatic role to end Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in the IOK and promote peace in the region by forcing India to engage in dialogues with Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

The president said that the US was the preeminent global leader and the permanent member of the Security Council. In the past, he said, it had played a role in moving the Kashmir issue towards resolution. “Therefore,” he said, “we pin our hopes on Washington to help us move the Kashmir issue towards a diplomatic and political solution. If a chronic conflict like North Korea can see a breakthrough, so can Kashmir.” He said that Kashmiris’ aspirations for a just, democratic and lasting solution must be respected.

On behalf of Kashmiri people, the president thanked Pakistan for its solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He thanked the member states of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for their strong support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris, at the 45th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Dhaka.

He will be participating in community events on the Capital Hill in Washington DC and other places in Virginia, Maryland and New York to draw attention of the people and Government of the United States towards the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He would urge the international community to play its rightful role in promoting a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.