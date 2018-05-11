Share:

SIALKOT - The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), district administration and Sialkot-based exporters joined hands to save Sialkot Tannery Zone Project from recurring floods.

An awareness workshop was held on “Integrated Flood Management Plan including Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme for Sialkot Tannery Zone” at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today(Thursday).

District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, the senior officials of UNIDO Nadia Aftab, Sialkot Tannery Zone, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik, District Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Management and UN-Habitat officials participated in the workshop.

They reviewed the progress on the construction of Sialkot Tannery Zone Project and stressed a need for timely completion of the project.

The agriculture department has formally started the installation of solar water pumps for the irrigation purposes in Sialkot district on subsidized rates , enabling them to irrigate their fields by using the cheaper way of energy through the solar water pumps. The first ever solar water pump has been installed at village Taajokey Cheema, Daska tehsil here.

Local growers and have welcomed this solar technology saying that it would boost the agriculture sector. The officials said that one solar water pump could irrigate five acres fields in a day, as the growers and farmers could get maximum benefits by using these solar water pumps.

Officials added that the every rowers and farmer could get solar water pumps by meeting the criteria of the agricultural department.