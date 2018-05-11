Share:



Anti-nuclear protesters hold banners and placards outside the city hall where the Charlemagne prize award ceremony takes place in Aachen, western Germany.



Anti-nuclear protesters hold banners and placards outside the city hall where the Charlemagne prize award ceremony takes place in Aachen, western Germany.



Anti-nuclear protesters hold banners and placards outside the city hall where the Charlemagne prize award ceremony takes place in Aachen, western Germany.



Anti-nuclear protesters hold banners and placards outside the city hall where the Charlemagne prize award ceremony takes place in Aachen, western Germany.