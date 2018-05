Share:

KARACHI - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have nominated Mumtaz A Tahir as Chairman and SM Munir Jilani as Vice Chairman of the Punjab Provincial Committee (excluding Islamabad and Rawalpindi). They have also nominated Javed Mehr Shamsi as Chairman and Younus Mehar as Vice Chairman of Sindh Provincial Committee. The members nominated on the committees are as under:

PUNJAB PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE

(EXCLUDING ISB, RWP.)

Mumtaz A Tahir, Chairman, Daily Aftab; SM Munir Jilani, Vice Chairman, Daily Paigham; Hamayon Tariq, Member, D/Business Report, Fsd; Bilal Mahmood, Member, Joint Secretary; Jamil Athar, Member, Daily Tijarat; Rehmat Ali Raazi, Member, Daily Taqat, Lahore; Saadia Shariff, Member, Daily Jang; Naveed Kashif, Member, Daily Dunya; Ahmed Ali Baloch, Member, Daily Kainat, Bwp; Humayun Gulzar, Member, Daily Sayadat; Kashif Saeed, Member, Daily Dawn; Syed Sajjad Bokhari, Member, Daily Abtak; Shahid Mahmood, Member, D/Tijarati Rahbar, F. Abad; Malik Liaquat Ali, Member, Daily Din, Lahore; MA Rauf, Member, D/Jehan-e-Pakistan; Ch. Abdul Rehman, Member, D/Nai Baat; Fahad Safdar, Member, D/Sarzameen; Owais Khushnood, Member, D/Sahafat; Rao Amjad Iqbal, Member, D/Har Lamha; Yawar Khalique, Member, D/Saadat, Fbd; Ahmed Awais Arif, Member, D/Abaseen; Mian M Mujeer-ul-Shareef, Member, Daily Waqif, F Abad; Abrar Mustafa, Member, Daily Wifaq; Ali Arshad Anami, Member, D/Commercial News.

SINDH PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE

Javed Mehr Shamsi, Chairman, Daily Kaleem; Younus Mehar, Vice Chairman, Daily Halchal; Kazi Asad Abid, Member, Sr Vice President; Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi, Member, Daily Dawn; Bilal Farooqui, Member, Daily Aghaz; Muhammad Athar Kazi, Member, Daily Kawish; Rafique Ahmed Pirzada, Member, Daily Pak Sindh; Najamuddin Sheikh, Member, Daily Deyanat; Nasir Dad Baloch, Member, Daily Sindh Sujag; Ali Bin Younus, Member, Daily Beopar; Zahida Abbasi, Member, Daily Nau Sijj; Usman Arab Saati, Member, Daily Vatan Gujrati; Faisal Zahid Malik, Member, D/Pakistan Observer; Ihsan Ali Narejo, Member, Daily Graff, Khairpur; Kazi Sajjad Akbar, Member, D/The Regional Times; Abdul Rahman Mangrio, Member, Daily Indus Post; Faisal Shahjehan, Member, Daily Jiddat; Shahab Zuberi, Member, Daily Business Recorder, Mangal Das Arwani, Member, Daily Hilal-e-Pakistan; Imtiaz Akhter, Member, D/Tameer-e-Sindh; Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto, Member, D/Awami Parchar; Mr Ilyas Shakir, Member, Daily Qaumi Akhbar; Iqbal Hussain Tunio, Member, Daily Jang; Mukhtar Ahmed Aaqil, Member, Farz Daily; Ali Bux Mou, Member, D/Awami Forum; Mehash Kumar, Member, D/Sindh, Hyd; Dr. Wasif, Member, D/Jasarat.