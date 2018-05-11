Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged all the political forces to show zero tolerance against terrorism to eradicate this menace from the country.

“All political forces whether in power or in Opposition should get united against terrorism. There should be zero tolerance against terrorism”, he observed while talking to the media outside Services Hospital Lahore where he went to inquire after the health of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahmad Iqbal, son of the Federal Minister, received the PPP Chairman at the hospital.

Expressing solidarity with the Federal Minister, Bilawal demanded a detailed probe into the failed assassination attempt on his life.

Stressing complete implementation of National Action Plan across the country, Bilawal complained that it was not implemented fully in Punjab.

Replying to a question, he said that Sindh government did a lot to implement the NAP but still it did not act according to his expectations.

He said that his family had also been a victim of terrorism.

PPP chairman lamented that five persons involved in the assassination of his mother had been released on bail despite their confessionary statements that they had no regrets after killing her.

PPP will go to court against this decision, he added.

“What message are we giving to the world by granting them bail”, he asked, adding, that she was the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan and a world leader.

Responding to a question, Bilawal termed the violence at the rally spot in Karachi embarrassing and said that the PTI activists should have fought some other day.

Also, Bilawal on Thursday visited the residence of party’s senior woman leader Samina Khalid Ghurki and offered condolence over the death of her mother who passed away a couple of weeks back.