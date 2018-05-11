Share:

Islamabad - The Embassy of People’s Republic of China, China Cultural Centre in collaboration with NICE, a network of international culture entities will organize a concert of China Classical music “Moonlight Over the Spring River” on May 11 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

China Opera and Dance-Drama Theatre artists would present classical music of China in the concert.

“Spring Moonlight on the Flowers by the River” is one of the most famous Chinese traditional music works. It is a masterpiece in the treasury of Chinese classical music.

Since 1949, it has undergone many revisions, but remains a highly polished piece.

The piece is based on famous poetry of Tang Dynasty.