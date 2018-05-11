Share:

MULTAN:- The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Thursday to have foiled a big terrorism bid by arresting two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned extremist outfit.

The CTD sources identified the alleged terrorists as Shahid Irfan and Arshad Jamal belonging to Hizbul Tehrir and claimed to recover two hand grenades, one pistol, eight bullets and hate material from their possession. A case (FIR No. 13/18) was registered against them by the CTD Police. The CTD sources said that a team raided the hideout of the terrorists in Nagana Chowk area on a tip-off and caught the alleged terrorists who were planning to attack sensitive installations. The arrested persons are being quizzed by the CTD.–Staff Repoerter