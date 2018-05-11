Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has admitted that there was tension between civilian government and security institutions on some issues.

He said that national security forum failed to overcome some issues between civil-military authorities.

Talking to media men on Thursday, he said all decisions were coming against Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family, adding Imran Khan has been promoting hate and radicalism in country.

He said India is committing ceasefire violations and targeting the innocent civilians at the Line of Control due to its vested interests. He said that Pakistan Army is giving befitting response to the Indian unprovoked firing at LoC.

The minister said India is fanning terrorism in Pakistan through Afghanistan soil, adding India, US and Afghanistan alliance have been working against Pakistan.

He said defence cooperation between Pakistan and China is rapidly increasing. He also added relations with Saudi Arabia and Turkey also have been increased regarding defence.

He said Pakistan also enjoys good defence relations with Russia and dialogue regarding defence cooperation is in progress with Russian government.

The minister, while talking about relations with US, said government has no defence cooperation with US anymore.

He also added that Pakistan had tried to improve relations with US but Trump's tweet failed these efforts. “We would not accept Indian hegemony in the region and Indian-US alliance has been working against Pakistan,” he said.

Dastgir praised Army’s sacrifices in war on terror and said our civilians and Armed Forces have rendered unrivalled sacrifices in war on terror. He said that Pakistan has embarked on the road towards development and prosperity after defeating terrorism.