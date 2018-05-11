Share:

MIRPURKHAS - People belonging to all walks of life staged a protest demonstration against acute shortage of water near Toll Plaza on Thursday.

The protest was organised under the auspices of Sindh Farmer Organization Council (FOC), Sindh Agriculture Research Council, Tail Abadgar Association, Sindh Abadgar Forum and Abadgar Hari Ittihad.

The protest was led by Javed Ahmed, retired Professor Muhammad Yousaf, carrying banners and placards.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement-P (MQM-P) also expressed their grievances regarding acute shortage of water.

Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain and SSP also arrived there to make negotiations with the leaders of protesters but they were refused to talk with them.

They strongly condemned the Sindh government as well as the irrigation department officers for creating drought like situation in tail end areas of lower Nara canal despite supplying 9,000 cusec water in Nara canal head.

They expressed that they were united at the water crisis problem and blamed that owing to mismanagement of irrigation department they could not sow cotton and chili crops at their lands even acute shortage of water persisting in their areas causing great hardships to the people.

They demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice, ensure deployment of the Rangers at canals, distributaries and minors in lower Nara canal command area to stop the water stealing and mismanagement of the irrigation department and officials.

They alleged that they had suffered great losses as their wheat, sugarcane, mango, banana orchards and vegetables had been severe affected without water.

They blamed that the irrigation department were involved in water stealing as after receiving heavy bribe selling water to influential landlords.

They further alleged that without water all the water supply schemes were lying dry and cattles were dying without water in various areas. They added that they were purchasing the drinking water from markets and bazaars.

They warned that their protest sit-in will remained continue till acceptance of their demands.