SIALKOT - Ambassador of Argentine in Pakistan Ivan Ivanissevich announced full technical assistance to develop the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector in Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said that Argentine wanted to establish strong mutual trade ties with Pakistan. The Argentine ambassador also stressed a need for making all out sincere efforts to establish strong trade relations between Pakistan and Argentine.

He added that Argentine was much keen to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan, pledging to make efforts to remove all the hurdles from the way of promoting the mutual trade between Pakistan and Argentine.

He said that the time was high to do more for further increasing the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Argentine. He assured to make all out sincere efforts from Argentine to increase the mutual trade volume. He said that Pakistani business community should ensure maximum exports to Argentine and other European Union countries through Argentine by taking the full advantage of GSP Plus.

The ambassador said that the Pakistani businessmen would be welcomed in Argentine. He said that the Sialkot exporters had the great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Argentine and EU countries through Argentine as well by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.

He assured Sialkot exporters of their easy access to international Argentine trade markets and even the EU trade markets through Argentine. He also asked the Sialkot exporters to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions to be held in Argentine.

He also stressed upon the need of making some effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Argentine. He vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Argentine. He said that the time was ripe to further strengthen trade ties.

Addressing the meeting, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik said that Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Argentine. For improving bilateral trade, he suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen of both sides might be arranged.

He said that there was a lot of potential for enhanced trade cooperation between both countries in different trade fields.

Earlier, the Argentinian ambassador also visited Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEAS). He discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot-based sports goods manufacturers and exporters.

PSGMEA Chairman Husnain Iftikhar Cheema revealed that Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc. could find a good market in Argentine.

He stated that most of the sports brands and companies of the world were currently working with Sialkot sports industry and Argentine being a sports loving nation has a very special connection with the sports manufacturing industry of Pakistan.