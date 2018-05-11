Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an excise inspector on charges of corruption and extorting money from shopkeepers here the other day.

According to an ACE source, Dr Ghulam Abbas of Mohallah Sharifpura submitted an application to the regional director ACE Gujranwala that Excise Inspector Muazzam Ahmad raided his medical store in Mohallah Sharifpura and arrested his brother and nephew. He alleged that the excise officer had demanded Rs80,000 for the release of his brother and nephew which he paid to him. The complainant further alleged that the accused officer blackmailed and extorted money from the store owners.

The ACE regional director ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts. The inquiry found the excise officer guilty of the crime.

The ACE regional director ordered his arrest and registration of a case against him.