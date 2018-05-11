Share:

FAISALABAD - A new state-of-the-art expo centre would be established in Faisalabad under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) before the end of the current government’s tenure, said the Ministry of State for Commerce & Textile.

Chairing a meeting, State Minister Akram Ansari directed all the ministries and departments concerned to finalise the proposal in accordance with the set format so that an MoU could be signed and funds could be released accordingly from the PSDP during the current month.

The meeting was also attended by President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Shabbir Hussain and the officials from the ministries of commerce, textile and planning as well as representative of the provincial ministry for industries, FEDMIC and Pakistan Expo Centre.

Shabbir Hussain underlined the economic importance of Faisalabad, and said that it had become a major industrial hub of the country. Faisalabad has a unique privilege to contribute 55% share in the total textile exports of the country, he said.

He noted, “Similarly other sectors are also contributing their modest role for its overall growth.” He added that despite its economic and industrial importance there was no expo centre to organise international events and exhibitions. He said that FCCI was demanding for long the construction of expo centre which remained pending.

However, he appreciated the personal interest taken by Haji Akram Ansari in resolving the issues confronted by the textile sector. He specifically mentioned the prime minister’s textile package which has spurred direct export of textile from Faisalabad.

Regarding the proposed Expo Centre, he said that it would help the exporters and regularly organise exhibitions of international standards which will help contribute its role to further increase exports from the city. The minister said that government was committed to resolving the demands of Faisalabad.