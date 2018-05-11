Share:

Islamabad - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has started upgradation of membership category of the employees who applied for plots in Phase-I and Phase-II of its housing society.

“The members of FGEHF who registered themselves in Phase-I from 2009 to 2014 and Phase-II from 2015 to 2017 and were later promoted in the next grade in their concerned department, and want upgrading of their membership category, can do so within fifteen days after the publication of the advertisement,” an official told APP. In this regard, the official said the foundation has already published advertisement in different daily newspapers of the country to inform the members.

He said the members are requested to get upgradation form from the foundation’s website www.fgehf.gov.pk and differential amount can be submitted in any branch of Askari Bank. The official said that the promotion notification by the concerned department was also necessary for the upgradation of membership category of the employees.“However it is clarified that seniority of already registered members will be maintained in all the categories,” he added.

“The upgradation of members registered in Phase-I will be considered in the same phase, similarly the Phase-II members’ upgradation will also be considered in their respective phase,” he added.