Islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 am to 3 pm, Dk. Awan, Zaraj-1 feeders, 9 am to 12 pm.

, Tariq Shaheed, Farooq-e-Azam, Khanna Road, KRL, Khanna-II feeders, 10 am to 4 pm, DESTO, Shah Dara, New Shah Dara, Angori, T&T, Treat, Gulf City feeders, 10 am to 2 pm, Industrial Estate, Khan Abad feeders, 9 am to 1 pm, Basharat, C.S.Shah feeders and surrounding areas.