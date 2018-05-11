Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC) H-8, Islamabad clinched the Inter Collegiate Athletics 2017-18 on Thursday here at the National Library Auditorium. The prize distribution ceremony of the Quaid-i-Azam University’s 6th Inter Collegiate Tournaments was held here at the Auditorium on Thursday in which IMPC H-8, Islamabad got the first position with 60 points while IMPCC H-8/4, Islamabad secured the second spot with 56 points and ICB G-6/3, Islamabad took third position with 48 points.

IMGC (PG) G-10/4, Islamabad got first position in the Inter Collegiate Athletics (Girls) 2017-18 with 56 points while IMCG Model Town Humak, Islamabad took second position with 15 points and IMCG (PG) F-7/4, Islamabad was third with 10 points. IMCG G-10/4, Islamabad took first position in Badminton (girls) and volleyball (girls) while IMCG (PG) G-10/4, Islamabad clinched first position in table tennis (girls), tennis (girls), volleyball (girls).and cricket (girls). IMPC H-8, Islamabad got first position in Hockey (boys), IMPCC H-8/4, Islamabad took first position in tug of war (boys) and kabaddi (boys). IMCB F-10/4, Islamabad bagged first position in cricket (boys). Federal Directorate of Education Director (Colleges) Amber Sultana who was the chief guest on the occasion said we should encourage the youth to participate in healthy activities and we must provide them with various such opportunities.

“By involving our youth in sports we can counter terrorism,” she said.