Medical camp for journalists at NPC camp office Rawalpindi on May 13

RAWALPINDI: National Press Club (NPC) camp office Rawalpindi in collaboration with Pakistan National Heart Association (PNHA) will organize a free heart medical camp for the journalists and their family members on May 13. Renowned Cardiologists will check up the journalists and their family members while free medicines would also be provided to the patients.

The medical camp will continue from 1030 to 1600 hours. Several medical tests including sugar, cholesterol, ECG, ultra sound and other checkups will be conducted in the camp.NPC camp office Rawalpindi Incharge Abid Abbasi, President Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi Syed Qaiser Sherazi and other office bearers have appealed to the journalists to reach the camp in time for medical check up.–APP

Chief Commissioner reviews progress of four development projects

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani reviewed the initial progress of four developments projects related to ICT Police for which the amount has been allocated in the PSDP (2018-19).

Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed the officials to prepare PC-1 of these projects and get them approved from the relevant forum so that implementation on these projects could be started from the new financial year, said a press release. The new projects amount allocated in 2018-19 includes establishment of model police stations in ICT/ police reforms phase-II, for construction of accommodation, training and administrative block and barracks amount allocated Rs. 200.000 million, for the establishment of Rapid Response Force for ICT phase-II allocated Rs. 400.000 million, construction of officials and residential building for newly raised Anti Riot Force for ICT amount allocated 1000.000 million, construction of 200 beds police hospital in Islamabad, allocated Rs.1000.000 million.–APP

PFA launches operation to check water filtration plants in schools

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched an operation to inspect water filtration plants in schools to ensure clean drinking water for the students.

According to a PFA spokesman, the Authority has inspected 189 schools here and the violators of the orders were issued notices with warning of strict action in accordance with the law.

He informed that the schools were given a three months period for the installation of the filtration plants expiring on 30th April. An operation has been launched and the PFA teams are checking filtration plants. He said the authority has inspected over 3460 schools across the province while 338 schools were imposed with fines and 556 were issued warning notices as they did not install the plants. The teams will complete the inspection and will submit a report to PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, he added. He said heavy fines would be imposed on the schools in case they failed to obey the instructions of the authority, adding the action will be taken in the light of the inspection report.–APP

RDA seals illegal Taj Mahal Marquee on Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed Taj Mahal Marquee at Adiala Road. According to RDA spokesman, the authority under its operation against illegal and unauthorized land use is conducting raids and taking action against the rules violators in accordance with the law.

He said, RDA Building Control Wing’s staff including Superintendent Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the Marquee which was constructed illegally by the owner of the property Nasir Shehbaz without prior approval and No Objection Certificate violating the rules. RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed that RDA on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General RDA, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and the Building Control Wing is taking strict action against illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities.–APP

The RDA has accelerated its operation against illegal commercial cum residential construction including of plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.