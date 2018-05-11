Share:

The Sindh government has recently announced the posts in education department and anti-corruption sector. It is really a good step to stem unemployment. But, the very posts are limited to only few degree holders. As, the participants who apply for education must be Bachelors in Education (B.Ed) degree holder and for anti-corruption there must be Bachelors in Law (LLB). This creates a big question mark for the Sindh government as the most lucrative and competitive examination of Pakistan CSS conducts the exams from any bachelor’s degree holder. Besides, the trend of federal jobs and PCS is also like CSS which conducts the exams from all degree holders. Then, why are the jobs given by Sindh government limited to B.Ed and LLB students?

The Sindh government should listen to the protests of youth. It should meet its standard as relevant to the CSS and PCS. The youth of Sindh has found such jobs after a long wait. Thus, the government must revamp their policies to reassign the posts as all degree holders can apply for the jobs.

WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, April 19.