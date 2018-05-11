Share:

Jazz introduces digital policy framework at NIC graduation ceremony

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz has introduced a digital policy framework for the government of Pakistan after analysing 7 developing countries, which already have a digital policy in place. Called ‘Accelerate to a Digital State’, this policy framework was presented to Minister of State for IT& Telecommunication (MoITT), Anusha Rahman at the graduation ceremony of National Incubation Center’s (NIC) 1st cohort.

15 technology startups from the 1st cohort graduated from the NIC during the ceremony, where each member was awarded mementos by Anusha Rahman.

The first NIC in Islamabad was set up under a joint public-private partnership between Jazz, Ignite and TeamUp. It is the largest incubation center in Pakistan with 40 startups inducted each year in six months cycle for a twelve month program.

The NIC provides world class facilities, a best in class customized curriculum and Jazz's bespoke Jazz xlr8 acceleration program. This acceleration program provides resources and expertise to help young entrepreneurs fulfill their potential by giving them access to Jazz’s user base, a global and local network of skilled mentors, and access to digital platforms.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Anusha Rahman stated, “It is a day of celebration not only for the passing out cohort, but for us as well. You should have faith in the learning and expertise developed during your time at the NIC. And I hope you are able to share this success with your communities, peers and friends.”

“This NIC is a testament to the growing synergy between the public and private sectors to promote youth-led entrepreneurship and realize the government’s dream of a Digital Pakistan. While we embark on the journey of empowering our communities through technology, it is pertinent to look at other countries, which are ahead of us on the digitalization curve. This is where Jazz comes in with its global expertise under its Group, Veon. Their digital policy framework looks to assist the government in achieving its SDGs through digitalization,” she added, while talking about ‘Accelerate to a Digital State’.

Jazz, as the country’s leading digital company, has always been pro-active in working hand in hand with the government towards realizing the vision of a Digital Pakistan.

Moving ahead with its support for the government and realizing that start-ups and digital initiatives require an enabling ecosystem to grow, Jazz and its parent company, VEON, have worked in developing the framework for national digitalization with support of MoITT.

Talking about Jazz’s vision for the country, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “Being a leading digital company with global expertise through VEON, Jazz believes in empowering societies. We are doing so by building a healthy, robust startup ecosystem and bridging the digital divide through our vast data network. The next step is to ensure a digital ecosystem that not only supports our endeavors, but also assists the government in achieving its SDGs.”

The ‘Accelerate to a Digital State’ talks about the critical need for having a prioritized National Digital Agenda and Strategy, and deploying the right governance structure and channeling the funds to execute this agenda.

Coca-Cola, Rotary inaugurate water filtration plant at 5th largest slum in Sindh

LAHORE (PR): Coca-Cola has partnered with Rotary Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee, and UNDP as administrative partner, for the project ‘Zindagi’ – meaning life, with a mission to provide clean drinking water and mitigating the transmission of water-borne diseases in Pakistan. The $80,000 project has been funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation and the third of five solar-powered filtration plants has been inaugurated in Orangi, Sindh, which is the 5th largest slum in the world with a population of 2.5 million, according to a study conducted by Habitat for Humanity, UK.

The plant was jointly inaugurated by Rotary National Chair Aziz Memon, DG Ovais Kohari and Dr Inayatullah Kandero, medical superintendent at Qatar Hospital.

The phase 2 of the project was launched earlier this year for providing convenient access to clean drinking water to a population of 140,000 across Punjab and Sindh’s catchment areas, with each plant recharging 3,000 gallons of water twice a day per shift. Previously, the reverse osmosis plant in Malir town of Karachi installed in 2014 has helped in the reduction of water-borne diseases by an estimated 70%. The new plant at Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in Orangi will serve 55,000 individuals with potable water in the catchment area, along with health and hygiene trainings.

P&G initiative for women’s economic empowerment

KARACHI (PR): Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced the launch of its latest Gender Equality initiative under the P&G #WeSeeEqual programme at a formal ceremony held in Karachi, reinforcing its commitment to contribute towards the economic empowerment of women in the country. Through its social cause programmes, P&G has partnered with Health Oriented Preventive Education (HOPE) and UN Women for women’s skill development and girls’ education.

P&G announced the launch of a new programme with long-term NGO partner HOPE which includes the establishment of 7 vocational training centers and provision of quality secondary education to women and girls in semi-urban and rural areas which is expected to benefit an estimated 10,000 girls over the next 3 years. Additionally, P&G is partnering with UN Women to provide 50 women with skill development and financial literacy training, enabling them to set up small-scale business ventures in Sialkot and conduct an evidence-based research study, aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and documentation of gender-responsive procurement practices in the country.

FFC holds corporate briefing for year 2017

RAWALPINDI (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has held its Annual Corporate Briefing for the year 2017, as a part of its best corporate governance practices.

FFC has been recognised by PSX as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 7 years attributed to its Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and efficient management which has consistently exceeded established corporate governance standards. In the same backdrop, a corporate briefing was held in FFC’s corporate head office in Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX, Saqib Ali, chief manager PSX, also attended the event.

Company secretary FFC, Brig (r) Ashfaq Ahmed SI(M) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer FFC, Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for 2017 and answered various questions raised from the forum.

Zong 4G continues expansion nationwide

ISLAMABAD (PR): In a prolific development, telecom network Zong 4G has launched its operations in the port city of Gwadar, the future international business hub which has already seen foreign and local investment amounting in billions of dollars and rupees. The launch of fastest 4G services in Gwadar implies that foreign citizens from across the globe and local residents who have been pursuing their respective business endeavours in the port city will have unhindered access to the fastest 4G technology against reasonably affordable tariff.

The move is likely to boost online businesses in the fast developing international city and the adjoining belt of rural Sindh.

With its 4G consumer base already having exceeded the 6 million mark, Zong eyes to keep expanding its matchless voice and data services.

“Zong 4G’s network expansion symbolises our customer centric approach to ensure that the interests of consumers stay above all the rest by offering them best and affordable network,” the telecom company said in a statement. “We keep expanding our operational portfolio to ensure enhanced operations in cities, towns, villages, and far-flung areas,” it said.

The ongoing momentum of the rapid network expansion implies that Zong 4G continues to invest heavily in modernisation of the mobile network to respond to growing market needs.

Innovation, performance and reliability have long been Zong’s hallmark. The No 1 data company of Pakistan epitomises professional excellence and digitised supremacy coupled with its customer-oriented policies with an aim to deliver the best but at highly affordable rates.

Marriott wins award

KARACHI (PR): For the second time in five years, Hashwani Hotels Limited has won an award in best practices for health and safety, this time a gold.

Hashwani Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of Hashoo Group, carries and operates the international franchise of Marriott Hotel chains in Pakistan.

Held every year, earlier this week was the ‘13th Best Practices Awards’ ceremony hosted by Employers’ Federation of Pakistan on International Health and Safety day at Karachi Marriott Hotel. The theme this year was “Generation Safe and Healthy.” The federation which promotes and protects employers’ interests through meaningful participation at the national and international level, every year collects data from different business and organizations operating across the country. The various categories are related to health and safety, human resource, corporate social responsibility, International Labor Organization compliances, and many more. Every group has three winners, making Hashoo Hotels Limited the first of the best practices in health and safety with the gold.