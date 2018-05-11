Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - A renowned local poet was shot dead in firing between two rival families at Sadu Khel area of tehsil Landi Kotal on Thursday.

The administration and local sources said that years back, a dispute erupted between Haji Alamgeer and Rehmatullah families over a piece of land. Last morning, the latter group attempted to get hold of the said land by initiating construction works on it which caused scuffle and firing. As result, a middleman who was trying to persuade the factions to not fight received multiple bullet injuries in cross firing. He was rushed to the nearest health centre where he succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased was identified as Niaz Ameen who was a local poet. Two persons known as Khan Akbar and Abdur Rahman also sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Landi Kotal hospital for medical aid.

Soon after the incident, the administration officials moved to the site and made arrests in connection with the murder.

TRIBAL ELDER INJURED IN ATTACK

BAJAUR AGENCY: A senior tribal elder was injured in firing by unknown gunmen on Thursday.

Officials of the local administration said that Malik Saz, a senior elder of Mandal tribe, was on way to home from Khar when unidentified persons opened fire on him near Jinnah bus stand with automatic rifles.

The officials said that the tribal elder was critically wounded in the attack and was shifted to the Agency Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

The personnel of Bajaur Levies force reached the spot and tried to trace the attackers. However, the attackers managed to escape after the incident.

Later, security officials also rushed to the spot and launched a search operation against the attackers. The reason of the incident could not be ascertained.