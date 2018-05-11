Share:

BUREWALA - The Lahore High Court’s Multan Bench dismissed in a judgment announced on Thursday a writ petition filed against PML-N MPA Irshad Ahmad seeking his disqualification over alleged bogus degree.

Noman Younis, a local resident, had filed the writ petition against the MPA from PP-233. Noman pleaded that Irshad was holding a bogus BA degree of Punjab University when he filed his nomination papers. The court after completing the hearing of two different writ petitions held the decision and it was fixed for announcement on 10th of May.

In the LHC Multan Bench, Mr Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi in his decision said that he had noted with great concern that the authority under which the elected member of the provincial assembly is holding a constitutional office was called in question by voters of the area in 2013. However, for one reason and another the petitions could have been decided in May, 2018 when term of the assembly is about to complete, he said.

The MPA has almost completed the tenure, this kind of petitions needed to be decided well in time on accelerated pace and after these reasons the court dismissed the writ petitions.

Chaudhry Irshad expressed his satisfaction and termed it the victory of law while his supporters distributed sweets and danced on the floors of his office.