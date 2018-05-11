Share:

TIMERGARA:- A man shot dead his friend in Rabat Kotki area in Lower Dir and committed suicide after relations between the two got deteriorated, police and local sources said. They said that Wakil Ghani, 22, son of Rahmat Ghani, allegedly shot dead his friend Abbas, 22, and then committed suicide in the wee hours of Thursday after getting hopeless when relations between the two got deteriorated for unknown reasons. Both were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard at Rabat Kotki. Moving scenes were noticed on the occasion of their burial.–Staff Reporter