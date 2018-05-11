Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Seela Syedan, the area of Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian, informed sources on Thursday.

Police registered a case against the killers who managed to flee the scene, they added.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between two groups over land dispute in Seela Syedan, a suburb of Kotli Sattian. A man whipped out a gun and killed his opponent. Locals rushed the dead body to a nearby hospital while a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and recorded the statement of eyewitnesses. However, the police and doctors did not share the name of deceased.

On the other hand, unknown dacoits shot and injured a man after snatching cash and mobile phone from him in PS Sadiqabad limits.

The victim citizen was identified as Navid Ahmed. Police registered a case and began investigation.

Similarly, a gang of dacoits also deprived a Suzuki van driver of cash and mobile phone on gunpoint in Kallar Syedan.

On complaint of the victim, police registered a case and launched probe with no arrest or recovery so far.