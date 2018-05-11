Share:

OKARA - A man was stabbed to death while five others were injured when two groups clashed by using daggers and axes on canal water issue in village 3/1L.

The two groups clashed on the dispute. One Dilsher died on the spot and the injured were rushed to the DHQ Hospital. The witnesses said that assailants Mehmood alias Modi and his five accomplices including two women came by a carry van and after attack escaped.

Meanwhile, two brothers were shot injured for admonishing on aerial shooting in an engagement ceremony in village 35/2RA.

The engagement of Naeem was commencing. In utter ecstasy Nadeem, Asad Ali, Naeem, Basharat and Amir started aerial aerial firing which spread harassment in the village. Faisal Hussain and Sufyan admonished the shooters who in rage shot at the brothers.

Then injured were rushed to a private clinic. The Okara police carried both the injured to DHQ Hospital where Faisal Hussain was referred to Lahore in serious condition.