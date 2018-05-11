Share:

Murray could still return for Wimbledon

LONDON - Andy Murray hasn't ruled out returning from his troublesome hip injury in time for Wimbledon, according to his mother Judy. Murray has been out of action since last year's Wimbledon and underwent hip surgery in January. Murray had made the grass-court season his target as he continues his rehabilitation and was believed to be ready to play at a Loughborough Challenger event, which starts on May 21. But reports this week suggested the two-time Wimbledon champion was in danger of missing his home Grand Slam after apparently scaling back his training programme. However, Murray's mother is adamant the 30-year-old can still be ready for the start of Wimbledon on July 2. "His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen," Judy Murray said.–AFP

Naqi, Zeeshan steer Rams to victory

ISLAMABAD – Left-arm spinner Naqi Raza and skipper Zeeshan Malik helped Rawalpindi Rams destroy Attock Stallions by 9 wickets in the 1st Rawalpindi Masters Premier League Championship 2018 match here at Pindi Stadium on Thursday. Attock, batting first, were bundled out for 121 in 37.5 overs. Only opener Malik Aswad (31), Hamza (19) and Hassan (16) could cross double figures. Naqi Raza was almost unplayable, as he grabbed 3-6 in 9.5 overs while Ismail took 2-47. In reply, Rams looked in a hurry to finish things, as both openers Zeeshan and Tayyab put on 104-run for the opening stand, before Tayyab was finally out after scoring 46 while Zeeshan Malik made unbeaten 61 studded with 11 boundaries. Idrees Satti was the chief guest and awarded man-of-the-match to Naqi Raza.–Staff Reporter

PAF clinch PFF National Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) annexed this year’s PFF National Challenge Cup after defeating Pakistan Wada by 2-1 in the final played at KPT Football Stadium, Karachi on Thursday. According to PFF spokesman, Wapda team were off to good start in the final as they scored first goal through Ahmed Faheem in the 11th minute to take 1-0 lead. The airmen then made a strong comeback as they first slammed an equalizer in the 32nd minute through M Mujahid and then netted the match-winning goal through Samad Khan in 66th minute to win the final 2-1. PAF captain received Rs 1 million and winning trophy from Syed Khadim Ali Shah while Wapda captain received runner-up trophy and Rs 700,000 from Senator Yousaf Baloch. PPL Managing Director Syed Wamiq Bokhari handed over third position trophy and Rs 500,000 to PPL team. Mian Abdul Bari and Ch Abdul Rasheed and Col (R) Baseer Alam of KPT were also among the guests and distributed prizes. Zaid Umer of PCAA was the best player, Ghazanfar Yasin of PAF was best goalkeeper, Nazir Ahmed of PPL was top scorer, Ashraf of Sugar Mills won fair play trophy and all received Rs 50,000 each. Best referee Ahmed Rauf got Rs 50,000 and best assistant referee Mehboob Baloch (FIFA referee) Rs 30,000.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan karate team off to Japan

LAHORE - Five-member Pakistan Karate squad Thursday left for Japan to take part in 17th Asian Cadet, Junior & U-21 Karate Championship being held from May 11-13 at Budokan Okinawa. The squad comprises four players, two male and two female, and a coach, said Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Andleeb Sandhu. She said the team comprises top notch youthful karate players of the country and it was selected on merit. Commenting on formation of the team, she said Shahbaz Khan (South Asian Karate Championship gold medalist) will compete in junior-68kg category, Saweel Fayyaz (South Asian silver medalist) will feature in U-21 -75kg category, Sadia Sharif will fight in U-21 -55kg and Ayesha Ibrahim will participate in U-21 -61kg category. Shah M Shan will be the coach of the team.–Staff Reporter