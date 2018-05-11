Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab government and the industries secretary on a petition seeking action against hoarders and directions to maintain prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC was hearing a petition moved by Azhar Siddique. He said that prices of commodities would increase every Ramazan. It is the government’s responsibility to control the prices, the lawyer said. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Karim issued notices to the government and sought reply.

In another case against PML-N MNA Rana Zahid, the LHC sought reply from the ECP.

OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS’ RIGHT TO VOTE

The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought reply from ECP and others on a petition seeking directives to give right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.