Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman while emphasizing on the role of teachers said that no society can progress without giving respect to teachers’ .The Federal Minister was talking to the office-bearers of Pakistan Teacher’s United Front who called on him at his office on Thursday.

The Federal Minister welcomed the office-bearers of Pakistan Teacher’s United Front, and matters related to education were discussed during the meeting. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that the government has taken a number of steps for the promotion of quality education in the country.

He said that the curriculum from class I-V has been revised and the work is underway for the revision of syllabus from class 6-8. Character-building, activity based learning and civic education have been emphasized upon in the revised curriculum, he said.