KARACHI - Opposition parties Thursday rejected the budget and demanded accountability of the PPP leaders for looting the provincial exchequer.

Talking to media after the Sindh Assembly budget session, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan said that the Pakistan People’s Party wanted to loot the entire province in the guise of the sacrifices made by its leaders.

“The PPP will not be able to form the next government and would flee as the chief minister fled today during the budget speech after protest from the opposition parties,” he added.

He said that instead of giving details of prosperity in entire province, the chief minister could not even answer the deteriorating infrastructure situation in his hometown of Sehwan.

Faisal Subzwari said that the local bodies representatives were not given their due powers and allocated money under provincial finance commission but the Sindh government is bent on taking credit for devolution of powers under 18th amendment.

“The provincial projects are delayed in order to increase their cost and commission,” he said adding that most of the incumbent ministers are being summoned by NAB for irregularities.

PML-F lawmaker Nand Kumar said that Rs 150 billion of the Sindh projects are being wasted in corrupt practices and while rejecting the budget demanded of the NAB authorities to arrest the ministers who are under investigations from NAB authorities.

PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that they do not expect any good thing from PPP as it had made billions through the corruption in provincial departments during last 10 years.

“We will rid the people of the province from PPP in the upcoming elections,” he said adding that the masses should not try the PPP again as they would not give relief to them as they failed in last years’.

He said that these corrupt leaders could not escape the country after their corrupt practices when PTI would be in power and would bring them back through Interpol to face the courts.