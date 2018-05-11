Share:

GUJRANWALA:- A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a land fraud and record tempering case on Thursday.

According to the ACE sources, suspect Mazhar Ali Shah with the connivance of a Patwari Rizwan had prepared bogus documents to occupy a land measuring 198 kanals at border area and then sold it without having an NOC issued from the border area committee. He also used bogus and tempered NICs for occupying the lands of various citizens. After investigation, allegations levelled against him proved true and he was declared proclaimed offender two months ago. On Thursday, an ACE team conducted a raid and arrested him.–Staff Reporter