Rawalpindi - Police have arrested 8 dacoits from two gangs and recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

Police have registered separate cases against the detainees and begun further investigation, he said. According to him, a police team, headed by Station House Officer Police Station Sadiqabad Chaudhry Zulfiqar, carried out a raid and held a three member gang of dacoits. The arrested dacoits were identified as Qamar Younis, Navid Ahmed and Sajjad Qayyum.

Police have also recovered weapons, laptops, cash, mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, he said. He added separate cases were registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Hazro Police under supervision of DSP Raja Fayyaz held five suspected dacoits during patrolling in area of Chowky Ghorgashti and shifted them to Police Station.