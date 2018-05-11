Share:

Rawalpindi - A case has been registered against six police officers including a Station house Officer on charges of showing negligence leading to the escape of two alleged killers of a female teacher from police lock-up, informed sources on Thursday.

On plaintiff of DSP City Circle Raja Tahir Bashir, the Case was registered with Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi under sections 223/224 of PPC and 155/C against SHO PS Ganjmandi SI Tahir Mehmood, ASI Amanat, ASI/Duty Officer Nadim Khan, Naib Muharars Shakil Ahmed and Shahid Iqbal and the Investigation Officer of Case Manzoor Hussain, SI, posted at PS Ratta Amral, they added.

According to plaintiff, filed by DSP Raja Tahir, two alleged killers named Shafi Ullah and Zahoor Rehman, who were taken to PS Ganjmandi after getting their physical remand from a court, have escaped from the lock-up by breaking the iron grills.

The killers were involved in murder of a female teacher in Ratta Amral against whom a case was registered with PS Ratta Amral. IO/SI Manzoor Hussain was probing the murder case, the DSP mentioned.

He added the killers managed to escape from police custody due to negligence on part of six police officers. An inquiry launched into the incident also proved the Police Officers guilty, he said. He requested for registration of Case against the Saif Police officers.

Taking action, SHO PS Ganjmandi registered a case against the cops and begun investigation.

However, according to sources, no arrest has been made by the police so far. A senior police officer told media that several police teams have been formed to arrest the fleeing killers. He said that CPO Afzaal Kauser and other SPs visited the police station after occurrence of fleeing incident of killers. He said CPO suspended the guilty police officers and officials and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

IGP transfers two DSPs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), informed a police spokesman.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the IGP, he said. According to him, IGP Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan transferred DSP Cantt Raja Taifoor and posted him as DSP Headquarters.

Similarly, DSP Farhan Aslam, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as DSP Cannt Circle by the provincial police chief, he said.

IGP ordered the both police officers to immediately report their new place of job, the spokesman said. It may be mentioned here that DSP Farhan Aslam had earlier served as DSP Airport Circle and City Circle.