ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Railways Secretary Muhammad Javed Anwar Thursday held a meeting with a delegation from General Electric (GE), USA and discussed shipment of locomotives to Pakistan Railways. It may be mentioned here that in June 2017, an indenture was awarded to GE for supply of 20 locomotives of 2000 horse power, in Complete Build Unit form. These locomotives will tentatively be shipped from USA from March, 2019 to May, 2019 consequently. However, delegate from GE, USA stated that two locomotives may be shipped in December 2018.–APP