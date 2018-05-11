Share:

LAHORE : HEC, USAID and Punjab University’s Planning and Development Department organised a three-day workshop for grooming of USAID scholarship holder students.

The workshop titled “Talent grooming and career counseling workshop” was held at the auditoriums of Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology as well as Centre for High Energy Physics simultaneously. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony while HEC Regional Director Nazir Hussain, Father of Arfa Kareem Col (r) Amjad Karim, PU Director Planning and Development Shabbir Sarwar, trainers from HEC and USAID as well as 195 scholarships holder students were present on the occasion.

PU CSAS to organize seminar today

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar on “The Geo Strategic Dimensions and Post 9/11 Afghanistan” on Friday (today) at 11am in its auditorium. Expert on Afghanistan, Intelligence and International Security Brig (r) Ishaq Ahmed will throw light on the topic.

PU DECLARES RESULTS

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I supplementary examination 2017, MA English Part-I supplementary examination 2017, MSc Mathematics Part-I supplementary examination 2017, MSc Applied Psychology Part-I supplementary examination 2017, MSc MCWM Part-I supplementary examination 2017, MSc Statistics Part-I supplementary examination 2017, BBA (Hons) first year annual 2017, MSc IT second year annual 2017 and B.Ed (special needs) second 2016. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.