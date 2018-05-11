Share:

The Punjab and Sindh provinces on Thursday agreed to share data of criminals by using digital technology. The inspectors general of Punjab and Sindh police signed the agreement during a ceremony at the central police office in Lahore, a police spokesman said. Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja called the agreement “a mile stone” and said the Punjab Police have always been a role model for other provinces. He said that many steps taken by Punjab police were replicated by other provinces and data collection of individuals having criminal records is a step forward in this way. According to police spokesman, IGP of Sindh underlined that there should be an efficient mechanism at federal level to promote interprovincial coordination and professional skills. He also paid special thanks to the Punjab government and PITB saying that the process of technology sharing will continue. On this occasion, Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan said that the use of information technology was helping the law enforcement agency in many ways. He said that modern inventions in information technology have changed policing culture and Punjab police have not only adopted IT reforms for upgrading their systems but also set a precedent for other police forces. Khan said that with the agreement of digitalized criminal data sharing, the movement of criminals would be restricted and other provinces should also follow the traditions of this mutual sharing. DIG Shariq Kamal Siddiqui informed the officers that in the Criminal Record Office all documents including pictures, fingerprints, and other details of criminals are secured and this process of identification of fingerprints is connected to all districts and field units. He further claimed that data of one million criminals was available in CRO branch of the Punjab police while Sindh police had data of 250,000 in its record. With the data sharing, police forces will access documents of criminals with only one click of button. During the meeting both officers formally launched the agreement of data sharing. Meanwhile, IG Sindh AD Khowaja visited operation rooms at the offices of CCPO and DIG (Operations). Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains welcomed the Sindh police chief while DIG Moin Masood, SP Muntazir Mehdi, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed, SP Amara Athar and SP Model Town Faisal Shehzad were also present on this occasion. SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem briefed the IGP Sindh about the digital operation rooms launched in Lahore in recent years. IG Sindh lauded the Welfare Eye project of Lahore police. After this, IG Sindh also visited safe city project PCIC3 and acknowledged the modern technology-based exemplary projects to curb crimes along with efficient traffic management system. He was of the view that in modern era contemporary policing is impossible without updated information technology and Punjab police is practically following smart and community policing rules. AD Khowaja also appreciated the IT initiatives including Intelligent Traffic Management System and E-Ticketing mechanism.–Staff Reporter

Book launch ceremony held at PU

A ceremony was held here on Thursday for launch of Altaf Hassan Qureshi's book "Jang e September Ki Yadain" at the Centre for South Asian Studies of the Punjab University. Justice (r) Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar chaired the ceremony where Prof Dr Ambrin Javaid, Dilawar Chaudhry, Rauf Tahir, Qayyum Nizami and Bushra Rehman were among the speakers. Justice Khokhar said in his address while reading this book one feel as if he is watching the war with one’s own eyes. He said the book was very useful for creating a lot of patriotism among the youth if they read it. The youth could get maximum knowledge about the world and the local circumstances through this book. Other speakers lauded services of Altaf Hassan Qureshi and termed his book a source of awareness for the youth of today and the coming generations about the history of Pakistan. They said that national unity and solidarity would be promoted among the nation through the book, which is a great achievement of the writer. The speakers said that Altaf Hassan Qureshi is a seasoned journalist who always struggled to promote Pakistan's cause through his pen.–Staff Reporter