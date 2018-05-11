Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Tehsil administration has claimed that state land worth over a Rs 1.31 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers in 17 villages of Pirmahal tehsel.

Assistant Commissioner M Khalid told reporters that 874.5 acres of land was being utilised by the grabbers for cultivation of crops for the last many years. A number of grabbers had litigation in civil, revenue courts and the apex court while the administration also faced pressure and threats hurled by the grabbers. He also stated that his office got decided a many pending applications and pursued the cases involving pending adjudication in different courts regarding grabbed state land. He also said that an amount of Rs916 million had been imposed as cost on the grabbers.

Meanwhile, Gojra city police arrested 11 persons from a wedding ceremony in Abdullah Pur locality. Police said accused persons were using fireworks and loudspeaker in violation of the ban at the house of groom Nadeem.